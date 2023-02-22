Taiwanese actress Joe Chen visits Gardens by the Bay

Joe Chen was dressed in a Prada shirt dress and knee-high boots, with a Chanel backpack.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen is the latest celebrity to visit Gardens by the Bay on her trip to Singapore.

Earlier in February, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai had surprised a couple of fans when they spotted him at the popular attraction.

Chen shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Wednesday, including shots of the Avatar: The Experience exhibition currently on at the Cloud Forest.

In her caption, she wrote: “So much fun.”

Dressed in a Prada shirt dress and knee-high boots, with a Chanel backpack, she gamely posed with various installations in the garden.

During her time in Singapore, Chen, 43, who married Malaysian artist Alan Chen, 34, in March 2022, also had a meal at casual French restaurant Claudine in the Dempsey area.

She shared a number of mouthwatering photos of the dishes she had at the restaurant opened by chef Julien Royer, who also helms three-Michelin-starred Odette.

Chen and her husband were spotted in Johor Bahru over the Chinese New Year period shopping at a mall and digging into local food.