Taiwanese magician Lu Chen has early-stage lung cancer

Lu Chen, who is a smoker, was diagnosed with stage zero lung cancer when he went for a regular health check-up in February.

Taiwanese magician Lu Chen revealed that he has early-stage lung cancer to Taiwanese publication Mirror Media on Aug 23.

The 48-year-old personality, who returned to perform magic tricks on China Central Television’s (CCTV) Spring Festival Gala in 2024 after a five-year absence, confirmed to a Taiwanese reporter that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery in February.

Lu, who is in Taiwan to film a new variety series, said doctors found a nodule in his lungs three to four years ago, but subsequent check-ups did not reveal any cause for concern. When he went for a regular health check-up prior to his Spring Festival Gala performance in February, however, he was diagnosed with stage zero lung cancer.

This is also known as early-stage lung cancer, and it is contained in the top lining of the lung or bronchus. It has not spread.

Doctors said his condition is likely to worsen, and gave him the option of surgery or waiting to take action only if his condition changes. Lu opted for surgery, but chose to have the operation after the gala performance.

Lu said: “The doctors found a shadow in my lungs, near the centre towards the back of the organ. Fortunately, it is stage zero, so I don’t feel so down about it.”

The magician, who is a smoker, had an uncle who died of lung cancer. Lu went for surgery in part because he was worried that the disease might run in his family, he said. He does not need more treatment currently, but has to monitor his condition closely.

He became widely known to the public when he was a judge on a magic show contest segment in Taiwanese veteran host Chang Fei’s variety show, Variety Big Brother (2002 to 2011). Lu also became popular in China for performing at the Spring Festival Gala in 2009.

He appeared in subsequent editions of the gala, an annual production aired on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Controversy was sparked when he performed in 2013 with Chinese classical pianist Li Yundi. Lu had teased Li about his rumoured romantic relationship with Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom, which prompted CCTV to issue a statement distancing itself from the comments.

Lu did not appear in the gala for several years after that and returned only in 2019. But his performance then was criticised for “lousy technique” when his magic trick was allegedly exposed, with netizens claiming that the trick was accomplished with the help of his assistant.