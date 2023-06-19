Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang attempts self-mutilation after sexual harassment allegations

Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang was said to be in a stable condition.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang, who is known for his positive image, has become the latest celebrity caught in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement.

The 51-year-old comedian responded to allegations of sexual harassment and issued an apology in three videos on his Facebook page on Monday. He then deleted his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

According to the Taiwanese media, Huang was taken to hospital after attempting self-mutilation and was said to be in a stable condition.

Early on Monday, a female netizen by the name of Zofia accused an unnamed celebrity of sexual harassment which took place more than 10 years ago.

Zofia said she knew him through friends in school when she was 17.

“I thanked him for encouraging me to write, and playing the songs I wrote on the radio station he hosted,” she wrote. “However, I didn’t expect him to come to my dormitory at night and ask me to get into his car.”

Zofia said he kissed her without asking for approval and said he liked her.

“I was so scared at the time that I couldn’t speak and didn’t know how to react,” she wrote. “He apologised sincerely and I accepted his apology.”

Zofia recalled a second incident in Taichung, where he was hosting an event.

She said she was nearby and could visit him, and he said they could meet at a hotel room.

“It was fine initially, then he said he wanted to hold an art exhibition,” Zofia wrote. “He asked me to take off my shirt and let him take a picture, as he stressed repeatedly that it was for art.”

She said she did so due to his positive image and as she was quite young at the time.

“However, I couldn’t control my emotions of regret and fear at the time, and I couldn’t control my tears too,” she said. “I still remember him taking pictures while I was crying as he said: ‘You look beautiful even when you are in tears.’ I feel nauseous whenever this sentence crosses my mind.”

Zofia, who is now married and a mother, said her husband asked her why she met Huang a second time.

She came up with three reasons.

“First, because he apologised sincerely. Second, his image was so good, I believed he would not do anything out of line. And third, I was too young and stupid,” she wrote.

Huang, who appeared on Monday morning in a video on Facebook, admitted he was the person mentioned in Zofia’s Facebook post. He is married to Taiwanese actress Summer Meng, 31, and they have a one-year-old daughter.

He said in the first video: “I have been working very hard to change myself in the last 10 years after I met Summer, and I have done my best all these years.”

He added: “I also want to try harder after having a child, but I could not change things which had happened. It is too late, no matter how well I have done or how much I have helped.“

He also made allegations against more than 10 other Taiwanese artistes in the video. Some of them have threatened to sue.

The allegations against Huang came after Taiwanese actor Chris Wang apologised on Facebook on Sunday after he was accused by at least four women of sexual harassment.

Taiwanese TV presenter Jeffery Hsu announced on Facebook last Thursday that he was leaving the entertainment industry due to a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Taiwanese Netflix series Wave Makers has been credited with sparking what is being called the territory’s long overdue #MeToo movement.

In recent weeks, since the political drama’s release in late April, dozens of Taiwanese – the overwhelming majority being women – have come forward to say they have been the victims of sexual misconduct.