Tay Ying proves acting in her blood with emotional turn as addict

Tay Ying is proving she is not just riding on her parents' coattails.

Actress Tay Ying has proven that acting is in her blood with her performance as a drug addict in her latest show.

In the drama series Shero, the local actress — whose parents are veteran actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang — plays bodyguard Xinya who abuses substances.

Tay Ying, 27, posted a scene of Xinya going through the cold turkey phase of kicking her drug habit on her Instagram page.

She cries, punches and kicks, as she shivers and sniffles in her dishevelled state.

Her peers were impressed.

"Love your performance in this scene!", said actress Michelle Chia.

Actor Zhai Siming and co-star Grace Teo praised her work with emojis.





Viewers were just as impressed.

"I really hope that your role in this drama Shero as Lin Xinya can be nominated for Star Awards 2024 next year," one user commented.

In the action-thriller drama, Zhang Yinchen (Joanne Peh) takes over her sister Yinxi's (Carrie Wong) bodyguard company Shero after the latter vanishes. To find Yinxi, Yinchen collaborates with Yue Ruixiang (Romeo Tan), the CEO of a ship-building company who was collaborating on a project with Yinxi before her disappearance.