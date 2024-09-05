Xie Shaoguang returns to showbiz after 20-year hiatus

Xie Shaoguang received the Most Popular Male Artiste award for 10 consecutive years between 1995 and 2004.

Local actor Xie Shaoguang is putting an end to his break from showbiz amid calls from fans and industry professionals for his return.

The 62-year-old has signed with Mediacorp’s celebrity management arm The Celebrity Agency, and is poised to take on opportunities both in front of and behind the camera.

Xie will be rekindling the magic of his acting, mentor up-and-coming artistes, and co-develop shows.

Widely regarded as one of Singapore’s finest actors, Xie Shaoguang is renowned for his exceptional range and versatility.

From playing the whimsical monk in The Legends of Ji Gong (1997) to embodying the role of the sinister, crippled villain in Golden Pillow (1995), Xie seamlessly navigated between heroic and villainous roles.

Xie won numerous awards including five Best Actor, two Best Supporting Actor, and All-Time Favourite Artiste. He also won the Most

Popular Male Artiste award for 10 consecutive years between 1995 and 2004.

Mediacorp chief talent officer Doreen Neo said: “Audiences have longed for his return, and we are just as excited about his drive to

contribute beyond the screen.

"With his vast experience and zest for storytelling, Shaoguang is ready to inspire, mentor and innovate, ensuring that his contributions to the industry resonate far beyond his iconic performances."