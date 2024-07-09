Did promiscuity cost Zhang Yaodong The Little Nyonya role?

Zhang Yaodong has been accused of carrying on with both and women.

Singapore-based Malaysian actor Zhang Yaodong, 46, has been accused of being promiscuous with both men and women.

A netizen posted on Xiaohongshu a photo of him, supposedly taken on May 28, and called him a serial cheater.

"I'm no longer mad at this guy, or I'd have so many other things to expose. I definitely have more than one photo," wrote the netizen, as reported by 8days.

The netizen was joined by others who shared in the comment thread unsavoury claims against the actor.

A commenter wrote: "He cheated on my friend a few years ago. At the time, he was also involved with a few other women. Those ladies have a lot of evidence, too."

Another netizen, who had a Hong Kong-based IP address, claimed that the actor pretended to be single when he was in fact in a committed relationship – he apparently has two teenage children with a long-time girlfriend.

The netizen, who accused Zhang of cheating on his partner repeatedly and even impregnating other women, promised to dig up more dirt on the actor.

"I have a friend who was impregnated by Zhang Yaodong but doesn't wish to come out to talk about it," claimed the netizen.

Zhang had not responded to any of the allegations as at July 9, 8world reported.

But it was mentioned that Zhang was initially listed on the casting call for the local drama The Little Nyonya: Emerald Hill but the role was played by someone else.

It is not known which role he was listed for.

Mediacorp explained that Zhang could not be part of the drama due to scheduling constraints.