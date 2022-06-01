Thankful to Singaporeans she met by chance in Paris, and many others who comforted her

Sharon Au is so grateful for the warmth and support she got from her compatriots during the difficult time she has been passing through.

The former TV star thanked fellow Singaporeans for their words of comfort and offers of help after her apartment in Paris was ransacked in a burglary.

She shared a photo taken with some of them she met on the street “par hasard”. (The 46-year-old has been living in France for four years, so it’s only natural for her to parlez some francais.)

She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for sending me this group photo and I hope you enjoyed your long awaited Europe vacation!”

She had revealed on May 11 that she lost everything valuable in the apartment, except her cat Rudon, “the love of my life”.

Au quit her job as an investment director, saying she needed time to heal and re-evaluate her life in France.

She also said the French police were not much help.

But not so other Singaporeans travelling or living in Europe.

Some offered comfort food or anything else from home.

One even offered to go and stay at her place.

Au also feels some relief.

“It was a horrifying situation, but worse could have happened,” she wrote. “Rudon and I are truly lucky to be alive.”