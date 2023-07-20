TV host Mickey Huang breaks silence one month after sexual harassment allegation

Mickey Huang was accused on June 19 by a female netizen of sexual harassment which took place more than 10 years ago.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang, who was caught up in Taiwan’s #MeToo scandal in June, has posted on social media for the first time in a month.

The 51-year-old artiste, who previously enjoyed a positive image, was accused on June 19 by a female netizen of sexual harassment which took place more than 10 years ago.

Huang, who is married to Taiwanese actress Summer Meng and has a daughter, issued an apology in three videos lasting more than 25 minutes on the same day.

He also made allegations against more than 10 other Taiwanese artistes. He claimed, for instance, that TV host Dee Hsu; her sister, actress Barbie Hsu; South Korean musician and Barbie Hsu’s husband DJ Koo; and TV host Aya Liu had all taken drugs.

Liu and the Hsu sisters have denied the allegations.

Huang wrote a 20,000-character post in Chinese on Facebook on Wednesday night, and indicated that it was posted by his assistant.

Huang said that he filmed the three videos on the morning of June 19 after the allegations went online and posted them on his Facebook page at 12pm, when he was supposed to begin work. He added that his daughter had turned one year and one month old on that day.

“It was a very important moment. In the past, I would share my daughter’s activities on that day and record it for fans who like her,” he wrote on Wednesday.

”It was just that I completely forgot/gave up on the good things at the critical point on June 19. What was most terrifying was that my mind was full of remorse and trying to seek atonement at that time, completely ignoring the people who love me and the people I love.”

He said he has been praised in the past for having a good personality and high emotional intelligence.

He has also been lauded for his appropriate reactions during his hosting gigs and encounters with the media, he added.

“But regrettably, on June 19, a dark side that has been hidden for a long time was exposed,” he wrote. “So the me in the videos also decisively exposed the other scars in my brain. I have forgotten completely about love and being loved.”

（皮編代發。朗讀版） （皮編代發。朗讀版） Posted by 黃子佼 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Huang also reiterated his apology to his alleged victims on Wednesday.

“Finally, I would like to once again express my deepest apologies to those whom I have hurt and caused trauma many years ago,” he wrote.

“I wanted to apologise so much on June 19 that I was willing to give up everything. I blamed myself, felt helpless and unable to reorganise my life.”

He also mentioned that his post was written on the eve of his wife’s birthday. She turned 32 on Thursday.

“Since we met almost 10 years ago, I don’t know how much strength she has given to me to eliminate my bad habits,” he wrote, as he vowed to be a better husband and father.

“No one is perfect in public or in private, and tempers fray along the way. But my whole person should continue to evolve, learn through deeds and mistakes, and be kinder in life.”