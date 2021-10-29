TV review: Succession

Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin star as part of the Roy clan in Succession, where we can see sibling backstabbing and parent-child power struggles play out.

And you thought your dad was bad. The Roys make our own family drama look like champagne problems.

Although granted, there is a lot of free-flowing bubbly in the cut-throat world of the uber-rich and powerful in Succession.

We love to hate this dysfunctional dynasty, through all the F-bomb-laden sibling backstabbing and parent-child power struggle.

Yet, there is black comedy to counter bitter betrayals and humanity to balance out the cruelty.

The critically acclaimed satirical drama is totally deserving of the Emmys won for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor (Jeremy Strong), and it has been renewed for a fourth season that promises to pull us deeper into the self-sabotaging Roy clan's inner sanctum.

Currently showing on HBO, the third season picks up immediately after heir apparent Kendall's (Strong) bombshell press conference, where he exposes his father - formidable patriarch and media empire mogul Logan (Brian Cox) - as the one responsible for the cruise scandals, leaving the old man and his team seeking safe harbour.

But Kendall has less luck convincing his siblings (Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck) and his business rivals/ allies to join him in his takedown.

Meanwhile, the legal repercussions for all parties loom.

The tug-of-war between Kendall and Logan has always been Succession's sweet spot.

It was absolutely compelling to watch Kendall's obsessive attempts at corporate patricide, horrifying to see best-laid plans blow up in his face and finally downright defeating to watch him get defanged by Hurricane Logan.

Kendall's latest salvo may appear like a victory, but how much fun can the rest of the season be without another shocking power move, death glare and cuss-out from Logan?

The shifting loyalties over company control and toxic relationships between these main players are like a train wreck you cannot look away from.

And yet, there are still so many laugh-out-loud moments - mostly courtesy of Logan's delusional firstborn Connor (Ruck) and resident bumbling court jester Greg (Nicholas Braun).

The ensemble cast continues to be top-notch, as we wonder what tricks useless, immature and bratty youngest son Roman (Culkin) has up his sleeves, and whether only daughter Shiv (Snook) and Tom's (Matthew Macfadyen) rocky marriage will hit more bumps.

Who will survive and be the last man or woman standing?

Whichever side you find yourself on, it is us viewers who win.

TV SERIES: Succession 3

STARRING: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen

CREATOR: Jesse Armstrong

THE SKINNY: Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Strong), Logan Roy (Cox) finds himself in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

RATING: NC16

SHOWING: Mondays at 9am exclusively on HBO GO and HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601/Singtel TV Ch 420), with a same-day encore at 10pm on HBO

Score : 4/5