Man, 66, charged with murder of woman, 67, in Ang Mo Kio flat

A man was charged on Nov 30 with the murder of a 67-year-old woman in her Housing Board flat.

Ng Chen Heng, 66, was arrested on Nov 29 for the alleged offence, which took place some time between Nov 27 and Nov 29.

The police had said in an earlier statement that they received a call for assistance around 1.25am on Nov 29.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ms Lim Suan Lian lying motionless in her unit at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The authorities said preliminary investigations showed that Ng and Ms Lim knew each other. Ng faces the death penalty if he is found guilty of murder.

Including this incident, there have been eight cases of murder or alleged murder so far in 2024.

On Nov 29, a friend of the victim, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lim, told The Straits Times that Ng and Ms Lim had known each other for more than 10 years – and that the unit was Ms Lim’s first marital home.

Investigations are ongoing.