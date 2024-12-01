Popular eatery ABC Nasi Kandar probed for illegal employment

Workers putting up signs for a new establishment called Riaz Nasi Kandar at Serangoon Road on Nov 30.

An MOM spokesperson said it is investigating ABC Nasi Kandar and its personnel for possible illegal employment offences.

Popular eatery ABC Nasi Kandar, which shut its chain of food stalls abruptly in the last few months, is under probe by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for possible illegal employment offences.

In reply to queries from The Straits Times, an MOM spokesperson said it is investigating ABC Nasi Kandar and its personnel for possible illegal employment offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Checks by ST found that over 10 stalls islandwide, located in areas such as Little India, Lavender and Eunos, were either abandoned, boarded up with “under renovation” signs, or replaced by other businesses.

At its Serangoon Road outlet on a busy intersection opposite City Square Mall on Nov 26, the shop was haphazardly cordoned off with tarp. Cooking stations were stripped of equipment, with chairs stacked and stray sauce bottles lying around.

When ST visited that outlet on Nov 30, workers were putting up signs for an establishment called Riaz Nasi Kandar. They were also installing new lights and carrying out light renovation works.

Its Desker Road outlet on the other hand, located adjacent to Mustafa Centre, was fully boarded up with a red notice saying: “Thank you for your patience as we revamp this space to serve you better. We look forward to welcoming you through our doors in Q4 2024.”

ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN

Workers at neighbouring shops and hotels said the stalls were shut almost two months ago, with no sign of any work commencing.

ST did not receive a reply from the e-mail address listed on the notice.

A competitor restaurant chain also told ST it had recently been approached by the shop’s landlord to take over the Desker Road space with rental at $46,000 a month. It did not accept.

ST also visited the registered address of ABC’s director and found a letter from a law firm wedged under the door, which was stuffed with flyers. No one answered the door. A neighbour said the house’s occupants had not been seen since Deepavali, which was in end October.

Flyers and letters seen at the door of the HDB unit in Teck Whye that is registered to the owner of ABC Nasi Kandar coffee shops, on Nov 30. ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG

In its response to ST, MOM said it takes a serious view on illegal employment.

Employers who hire foreign employees without valid work passes are liable for a fine of at least $5,000 and up to $30,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both, per charge.

Repeat offenders will face harsher punishment, with a mandatory jail term.

Foreigners who work in Singapore without valid work passes may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Upon conviction, MOM may bar such foreigners from working in Singapore.