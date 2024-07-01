Zoe Tay, Pierre Png celebrate birthdays of loved ones

Celebrity Zoe Tay ordered a mahjong-themed cake for her mother's 87th birthday, while actor Pierre Png celebrated former actress-host Andrea De Cruz's 50th birthday.

On June 30, Tay, 56, posted photos of a mahjong-themed cake specially ordered for her mother’s 87th birthday. She captioned it on Instagram: “Dear mummy, happy birthday. I wish you a long life, peace and happiness.”

The actress, who is filming Mediacorp’s upcoming drama Emerald Hill – a loose sequel to 2008’s hit series The Little Nyonya – accompanied the photos with Hong Kong singer-actor Adam Cheng’s version of the traditional Cantonese birthday song.

While the photos did not show Tay or her mother, the cake has a topper of an old woman dressed in red with glasses and white hair next to a bowl of longevity noodles. The three-tiered cake, which Tay credited to Honeypeachsg Bakery, is decorated with mahjong “tiles” and macarons.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Png, 50, celebrated his wife’s milestone birthday. He is married to former actress-host Andrea De Cruz, who turned 50 on June 24.

In an Instagram post on June 30, he uploaded three pictures of the multiple celebrations they held for her.

In one, they are seen at a restaurant with wine and cake. In another photo, they are seated on a staircase holding each other.

The last picture has the pair posing next to a drawing of an elephant that says: Life’s better with Bobo.

Bobo is De Cruz’s nickname.

In the caption, Png wrote: “My sweets, I hope you thoroughly enjoyed your birthday month and the many celebrations here and abroad celebrating you. Life is a whole lot better with Bobo, no doubt. I love you with all my heart. Happy birthday, my sweets.”

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October 2023. Png had donated part of his liver to De Cruz, then his fiancee, in 2002, after she had liver failure from taking weight-loss pills.