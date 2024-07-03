Dua Lipa goes Insta-official with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner lying on the grass at the festival. PHOTO: DUALIPA/INSTAGRA

Pop star Dua Lipa has gone public about her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, on social media.

The 28-year-old English-Albanian singer, who headlined Britain’s Glastonbury Festival on June 28, shared a series of photos from the music event on Instagram on July 2.

“Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the Glasto ritual,” the Houdini (2023) hitmaker captioned the carousel of pictures and a video.

Among the photos were two snaps of Lipa and Turner together.

Turner is known for playing Theseus, the brother of protagonist Newt Scamander, in the fantasy films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (2022).

The 34-year-old was seen in one photo kissing Lipa’s head as they strolled on the field. Another showed them lying on the grass looking at each other, while holding drinks.

The couple first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted together at the premiere of war drama miniseries Masters Of The Air in London in January, according to a video shared by celebrity website TMZ.

She then met his mother Rosemary Turner during his birthday celebration in February, when she hugged Rosemary, as seen in photos shared by The Daily Mail.

The couple were also later spotted together in public several times by fans, including on a Mexican vacation in March and enjoying an ice cream date in New York in June.

Lipa was romantically linked to French director Romain Gavras in 2023, while Turner dated English actress Vanessa Kirby between 2015 and 2019.