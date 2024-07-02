Romeo Tan and Elvin Ng celebrate Chen Mei-fen’s birthday
Local actors Elvin Ng and Romeo Tan hung out with veteran Taiwanese celebrities, singer-actress Chen Mei-fen and host Pauline Lan, to celebrate Chen’s birthday when the two were in town recently.
In the early hours of July 2, Chen, who turned 68 on July 1, posted on Facebook photos of her multiple birthday celebrations, including one with Ng, Tan and Lan. She was in Genting, Malaysia, on June 25 for a solo concert.
The Taiwanese soap opera star, who is known for series such as Love (2006 to 2008) and Night Market Life (2009 to 2011), stopped by Singapore for a birthday vacation before returning to Taiwan.
Lan, 58, who hosts the long-running beauty and fashion variety show Queen (2003 to present), is one of Chen’s closest friends. She flew to Singapore to join Chen for the vacation.
In the post, Chen showed her appreciation to Tan, 39, and Ng, 43, for celebrating with her.
She wrote: “Thank you to Singapore’s Romeo and Elvin. Thank you to everyone for accepting me and complementing me. It’s why I am able to be where I am today.”
In the same post, she uploaded photos of Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan surprising her with a birthday cake in what looks to be an apartment.
Taiwanese media recently reported that the 47-year-old had injured himself while filming a basketball-themed sports variety series in China in June.
He can be seen with a bandage around his left elbow in the photos. Chen thanked the Meteor Garden (2001) star for showing up and called him her “little sun” in a comment.
Chen’s time in Singapore was filled with friends and fun. Aside from Tan and Ng, she also hung out with Singaporean “Ah Ge” Li Nanxing, 59.
She had made a cameo appearance in the Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers II (2015 to 2016), which starred Tan and Li.
In a separate post on June 27, she shared photos of herself with Li at Tian Wang, the dessert cafe he co-owns in Keong Saik Road, and sang the praises of its durian mousse and mango pomelo sago.
She also thanked Li for organising a birthday meal at Chui Huay Lim Club for her and her friends, including Lan, in another post made on June 30. The meal included a cake and longevity buns.
A video she uploaded also showed Lan, Li and Taiwan-born local star Vivian Lai, 47, singing happy birthday to her.
Chen wrote: “It’s been so long since I’ve spent my birthday overseas. I think birthdays are for getting together with everyone. The most important thing is that the people who love me and the people I love are all safe and healthy.”
