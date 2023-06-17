New showroom aims to ignite the electric motorcycle buzz and keep loyal fans of retro bikes

Mr Iain Stewart, founding director of Mutt Motorcycles SEA and Creo Customs. is seen here with the RM 1 from Maeving, a British manufacturer.

Mutt Motorcycles, which has attracted a legion of loyal retro fans by introducing vintage and custom-looking motorcycles into Singapore since 2020, will sadly be closing its doors at 432 Joo Chiat Road.

But it opens a new chapter today (June 17) with a bigger showroom next door.

Called Creo Customs, the showroom will include a genre of motorcycles that will certainly ignite riders’ passion for affordable, neo-classic motorcycles and cool merchandise.

Founding director of Mutt Motorcycles SEA and Creo Customs, Mr Iain Stewart, promises to build a “one-stop shop” at the new premise.

You would still be able to find the popular 125cc and 250cc Mutt motorcycles there, and over time, Triumph motorcycles, Vespa scooters, Moto Guzzi motorbikes and some Japanese specials too.

Mr Stewart, 33, told TNP: “So we've started doing a lot more in the custom space. We're taking stock bikes, and really doing what the factory should have done with them.”

He hinted at the Honda CB 350 and the GB 350 — both mid-capacity naked bikes with strong potential for customisation.

He intends to collaborate with and consult customers on custom bike projects.

Aside from expanding Creo’s internal combustion engine motorcycle line-up, it will also be pushing for environmental-friendly electric motorcycles.

Under hush-hush conditions and the noise from workers rushing to complete the renovation work at the showroom, Mr Stewart gave TNP a “first look and feel” of the Maeving RM 1 on Thursday (June 15).

From under the bike cover emerged an EV which has vintage looks shrouded in the latest technology from its British manufacturer.

Its slim tyres and fenders remind older riders of pre-war motorcycles.

The pseudo fuel tank can be used as a storage compartment or a slot for a second battery for added range.

Its hand-stitched quilted solo seat smells of premium quality.

The EV is part retro; part minimalist work of art.

What looks like a steel braided exhaust is actually a stylish detail that hides wires to the RM 1’s motor.

It will be a quiet motorcycle as it employs a Bosch Hub Motor to spin its rear wheel.

Another EV from Switch called the eScrambler will soon join Creo’s stable.

Mr Stewart said his company is the authorised distributor for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Australia and New Zealand.

“The electric space is something that we're really really passionate about because we believe it's the future but also because of all the environmental impacts as well. So that's a really big part of the puzzle for us moving forward,” he added.

The launch party at Creo Customs starts 1pm today at 434 Joo Chiat Road.

Talk to the Creo team about your new bike project. Or gawk at the Maeving RM 1 for free.