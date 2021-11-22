52-year-old 'hunkle' shows off six-pack while doing handstands all around Singapore

A 52-year-old Singaporean 'hunkle' is proving age is just a number when it comes to fitness and exercise.

Loke, who also goes by the moniker FreeMan Loke, has gained a modest following on Instagram by posting photos of himself doing handstands all over the island.

His Instagram handle @handstand_n_be_merry says it all.

His very impressive six-pack is also on display in several posts.

In an interview with Wonderwall.sg, Loke said he started doing sports seriously while training for his reservist Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) about 20 years ago.

Despite initially disliking running, he soon started doing marathons, triathlons, Ironman races and ultra running after realising what he was capable of with some training.

When doing his signature pose, Loke shared he often attracts the attention of bystanders.

"I do get a thumbs-up and claps from passersby - little gestures of encouragement that go a long way. I'm always thankful and appreciate them," he said.

If you are trying to wrap your head around how he doesn't look close to his age, you are not the only one.

"Usually, when I tell people I'm 52 at the fitness corner, they look stunned with disbelief," he shared.

"People used to say age is just a number.

"It's only relevant when you work out and maintain your fitness.

"Every individual has their strength and weakness, so the golden rule is don't compare.

"Do what you're good at, and try to improve on what you're weak at.

"Do it to better yourself and not challenge others."