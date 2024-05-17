 Man in China dies exercising by hanging from chin strap, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man in China dies exercising by hanging from chin strap

There is a misconception about correcting the cervical spine with exercises that involve hanging from a chin strap.PHOTO: OE FITNESS/YOUTUBE
May 17, 2024 10:41 am

Despite doctors' warning, it is not uncommon to see people in China "exercising" while suspended from a chin strap.

Those who practise this exercise believe they can correct their cervical spine and alleviate shoulder and neck pains.

The contraptions can be seen hanging from trees in community spaces and can be used by members of the public.

However, a man in Chongqing has died from doing such exercises. The man, who was in his 50s, was suffering from shoulder and neck pains.

NetEase reported that eyewitnesses said the man allegedly rested his neck instead of his chin on the contraption before swinging his body.

China police on May 16 confirmed the accidental death, which occurred at an outdoor fitness corner in Chengxi town in Dianjiang county.

First Affiliated Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine deputy director Zhao Qiang said: "It is not advisable to exercise with the contraption even though the concept is based on clinical traction principles. It can damage the nerves and spinal cord or even cause paraplegia.

"It is not recommended to hang by your neck for fitness. It will not have any benefit to your health or the cervical spine."

