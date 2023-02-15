EU health regulator looking into annual Covid-19 vaccines

This will make it similar to the approach with flu inoculation.

LONDON - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects Covid-19 vaccination campaigns to be conducted once a year, similar to the approach with flu inoculation, it said on Wednesday.

Though the Covid-19-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, Dr Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of health threats and vaccines strategy, told a news briefing that “this might be the direction it will be going”.

In Europe, there is a marked decline in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths – the lowest levels observed in the European Union in the past twelve months, he said, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Still, the virus continues to evolve, and an organised approach is needed to maintain the range of vaccines to confer an adequate breadth of protection to emerging variants, he said.

EMA is currently in discussions with the World Health Organisation and other regulatory agencies about the criteria and process that will lead to the potential update of the vaccines in view of future vaccination campaigns, he added. - REUTERS