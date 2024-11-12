Nov 13 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) PRINCESS GOLDIE has shown promise in her two starts on the turf but the switch to the Poly from a favourable draw can see her home.

(4) HEAD GIRL has had plenty of chances but is never too far back and goes well on the Poly.

(7) CHAKPORI has been much improved on the Poly with her best run being over course and distance. She can feature in this small field.

(5) LADY SMALLWOOD is also quite capable of winning.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) WAR EMPRESS has been contesting higher handicaps on the turf and the switch to Poly could be in her favour.

(3) SWEET JULIA had no luck from a wide draw last start. She should go close for her second win.

(7) GREY FANTACY has her third run after a break and showed improved form in her second start. She makes her Poly debut but should strip at her peak.

(2) EMERALD GREEN goes well on the Poly and from a favourable draw should be competitive.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) STAR OF THE FUTURE is lightly raced and has his third run after a break. He was narrowly beaten in third when tried over ground for the first time and, if he takes to the Poly, he could be difficult to beat.

(4) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE has improved in two starts since coming from the Cape. The step-up in trip could bring out the best.

(6) LIGHTNINGFORK made good improvement last run although over 2,300m. He has had only three runs and the field could all be chasing.

(8) FORTUNE HUNTER shows some promise after only two starts and has a chance.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(6) MR HOTSTEPPER was due to run last Sunday but was withdrawn due to an “interrupted work programme”. He shoulders top weight but, if the form of his two races have held up, he should make a strong claim.

(2) KING BAVARIAN is due a change of fortune. His form is solid and with a handy weight he should feature again.

(4) PORFIRIO goes very well on the Poly and stays the trip. The stable appears to have hit some form and at best will make a race of it.

(8) WAVE WARRIOR has been knocking at the door for some time now and with a 2.5kg claimer aboard, he should be competitive.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(3) SUMMER SONG appeared to have been in need of her last run behind (1) KISSHOTEN and should come on with that run. If fit, Summer Song looks the part.

(7) GREEN VALKYRIE was beaten less than a length by Kisshoten. She is now 1kg better off, so there should not be much between the two again.

(5) DOCTOR’S ORDERS is back on her favourite surface and cannot be left out.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) KNIGHT WARRIOR’S last win was over course and distance. He has the best of the draw and Serino Moodley is a big plus as he is riding at the top of his game.

(2) VOLDEMORT and (3) WINTER WAVES are both in with chances and there should be very little between them and (9) SAVANTRIX and (8) BUGALUGS with all four having met last time, with little more than a length between them.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) MR MASTER STARTER is due a change of fortune after running two smart races in his last two outings. He has done well on the Poly and, with a better draw, should be competitive.

(5) MR HENLEY brought his A-game to the races and he won. A repeat could see him win again.

(8) WILLIAM RUFUS was the less fancied when he last ran and was touched off by Strathclyde. Stable rider Craig Zackey has opted for Mr Master Starter, but he was wrong on that occasion too.

(1) CONNERY is unbeaten in last two starts with a claiming apprentice up on both occasions. He jumps in class but still has the benefit of a 2.5kg claimer.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) LOU LOU THE LEGEND comes into the race with bottom weight over his optimum course and distance. He has a strong chance.

(3) STEVIE GEE has useful form over course and distance and is never far back. With some luck, he can make it all the way.

(2) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is way better than his last effort. He has been consistent although possibly better over shorter.

(1) PHAKA IMALI is consistent and has the best of the draw.