Nov 13 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Race 1 (2,200m)

3 Chateau Le Peche has been knocking on the door for a win since dropping into Class 5 three starts ago. He previously performed well over this distance in Class 4, which places him in strong contention for his first win.

2 Super Hong Kong returns to Class 5 for the first time since joining Dennis Yip’s yard and benefits from a jockey upgrade with Hugh Bowman. He is the 2,200m distance specialist in this field.

1 Palace Pal is back in Class 5, where he has one win from two attempts. He reunites with Zac Purton, who knows him well.

8 Golden Fairy steps up to a more suitable distance fifth-up. He should be able to put his best foot forward.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Escape Route started from a wide draw first-up but made a strong late run into fifth, finishing less than three lengths from the winner. He moves into a low gate second-up and can map much closer, placing him well to return to the winner’s enclosure.

4 Lucky Touch reunites with Purton and was unlucky last start, being held up in the straight over 1,400m at Sha Tin. With a clear run, he can win.

3 D Star returned in winning form first-up and, in a race that lacks depth, he has a solid chance.

12 The Azure put in his best effort yet first-up and is set to progress.

Race 3 (1,650m)

6 Hakka Radiance is poised for his first Hong Kong win with several factors in his favour, including Purton taking over the reins. From a favourable draw, he should receive every chance.

4 Happy Daily finds the speed map suited to his style with a fair amount of pace engaged on paper. His first-up and second-up runs since winning at the end of last season suggest he is maintaining his form well.

7 Lucky Banner is a pace influence. He is highly consistent and looks set for another honest run.

12 Youth Power rises in class and looks capable of measuring up after an effortless maiden win.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 Lean Master lines up on a quick turnaround after a solid third over 1,200m last week. With tactical versatility and barrier 1, he has every chance.

1 Ma Comet put in a moderate effort last start, yet he was only beaten less than three lengths despite finishing ninth, needing the run after a six-week break. Purton stays aboard and, from a low draw, they should be primed for better.

9 Silver Spurs has the benefit of barrier 2 and continues to improve with each run.

10 Champion Method has slipped down the ratings and is more than capable of bouncing back to winning form.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Bowser has faced tough barrier draws but has shown good form in two runs. Now with gate 4, he should have every opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.

2 Sunny Darling was well supported first-up and delivered a decisive win. He looks capable of doubling up.

9 Roaring Bebe went close last start in a narrow defeat. He is ready to strike.

3 Happy Soul found himself tight for room in the closing stages last start but was only two lengths off the winner. With a clear run, he should be in contention, although he will need to navigate a wide draw.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Lakeshore Hero was forced to settle at the rear on debut after drawing barrier 10, yet he closed impressively to finish third. With a more favourable draw, he can be expected to sit closer to the pace, giving him every chance to build on that promising run.

7 Circuit Duffy ran respectably for sixth after being held up from the 200m to the 100m on debut. He should improve and is a strong chance second-up.

5 Team Happy led all the way for a comfortable win last start. From barrier 3, he should find a good position early.

4 The Perfect Match will be fitter second-up. His first-up run was encouraging, as he ran on strongly from a quiet position.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Triumphant More was impressive winning on debut two weeks ago and appears to have potential beyond Class 4. He can make it double in what looks a manageable field.

3 Glory Cloud, runner-up to Triumphant More last time, should present a stern challenge.

10 Affirm can jump quickly and find the lead from barrier 1, but may encounter mid-race pressure. He could hold on for a place depending on the race shape.

7 The Prime is progressing with more race experience. His fast-finishing fifth last start suggests another positive step forward third-up.

Race 8 (1,650m)

5 Talents Ambition had every chance last start after going under as the favourite. He is worth another go third-up, with Bowman aboard adding confidence.

11 Soleil Fighter has been edging closer to a win, and his recent runner-up finish signals he could go very close.

1 Helene Warrior will need to rebound if staying on his Classic Series path. He had excuses last start when clipping heels and being eased down.

7 Jumbo Legend scored a big win last time from the back of the field. The question is whether he can replicate that performance.

Race 9 (1,650m)

8 Romantic Son produced a promising debut, finishing just a half-length behind in second. He looks set to make big strides in his second local start. With gate 3, he will have every chance to go one place better.

2 Young Emperor was impressive in his debut win over Romantic Son and shapes as a serious prospect on the rise, though barrier could be tricky.

4 Gustosisimo jumped only fairly last start and could not muster early, yet ran on well for fourth after being held up on the turn. Barrier 1 should work to his advantage.

5 Prawns Eleven emerges from a strong race form and appears to be nearing another win.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club