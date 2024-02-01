Woman develops ‘moon face’ after taking Gu Jie Ling medicine

The product is marketed as a traditional remedy for the relief of backache, joint and muscular pain, made from all-natural herbal ingredients.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned against the buying, selling or consuming of “pain-relief remedy” Gu Jie Ling after one user in her 60s developed a serious steroid-induced condition from the pills.

The product – sold on Shoppee – is marketed as a traditional remedy for the relief of backache, joint and muscular pain, made from all-natural herbal ingredients. But a HSA analysis of its contents found the “potent steroid” dexamethasone in the pills, the authority said on Feb 1.

Tests also revealed the presence of an antihistamine, cetirizine.

HSA caught wind of the product after a woman in her 60s who had been taking Gu Jie Ling pills for months was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, while in hospital for other reasons.

She had displayed the telltale Cushingoid symptoms: low blood pressure and the round, puffy face characteristic of the condition also known as “moon face”.

Further investigations revealed that her blood cortisol levels were low and that she had gained weight a month before hospitalisation, added HSA.

The woman had been taking Gu Jie Ling for foot pain, on the recommendation of a friend who had bought the steroid-laced remedy from a “traditional medicine shop” in Johor Bahru. The packaging claimed the remedy had “no side effects”.

Though Gu Jie Ling carries a Malaysian product registration number, the registration number is “not valid” based on the Malaysian health authority’s website, suggesting that it may be an illegal product, said HSA.

HSA has alerted its Malaysian counterpart to the product.

Dexamethasone – the potent, “moon face”-causing steroid – is usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and should only be used under strict medical supervision. Long-term unsupervised use can raise blood sugar levels, cause high blood pressure, cataracts, muscular and bone disorders, and an increased risk of infections, as well as Cushing’s syndrome.

HSA advised anyone taking Gu Jie Ling to see a doctor as soon as possible. However, they should not abruptly stop taking the product as it may aggravate underlying medical conditions or cause serious withdrawal conditions like fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, it added.

All sellers and suppliers must stop selling the product immediately, said HSA.

Suppliers who peddle products found to be tainted with dangerous ingredients may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The authority also advised consumers to be wary of products carrying exaggerated claims like “no side effects”.

It urged the public not to buy products from unverifiable sources and to exercise caution when buying treatments overseas or taking products from friends or relatives, as one cannot be certain of their origins.

Consumers should only buy products from reputable pharmacies or retailers and consult their doctor or pharmacist if they need help managing chronic medical conditions.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may contact HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours from Monday to Friday, or e-mail: hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.