Woman suffers from lead poisoning after consuming Ayurvedic medicine

A woman in her 30s experienced fatigue, shortness of breath during physical activity and chest discomfort.

She had to be hospitalised after she was diagnosed with anaemia due to lead poisoning.

The woman had been consuming Ayukalp's Mahayograj Guggulu for more than a month following an Ayurvedic consultation at Union Yoga Ayurveda.

HSA tested the product and detected the presence of lead, with a level exceeding 6,000 times the permissible limit for traditional medicines.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal and acute exposure to high levels may cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, anaemia, hepatitis and brain injury. Long-term exposure to very high levels of lead can cause toxic effects to the body, including the kidneys, digestive and nervous systems.

HSA has seized all the Mahayograj Guggulu from the three local branches of Union Yoga Ayurveda and the company is assisting with investigations.

In a separate case, a man in his 40s reported adverse effects experienced by himself and his family members after consuming LactoGG.

The man and his wife experienced abdominal discomfort, vomiting and diarrhoea while their 2-year-old child developed high fever and had abnormal-coloured faeces. His other children complained that the capsules tasted different from what they were used to.

The man suspected that the product may be counterfeit when he discovered irregularities in the printing on the packaging. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

The man suspected that the product may be counterfeit when he discovered irregularities in the printing on the packaging and

discolouration of the powdered content in the capsules.

HSA’s analysis revealed that the counterfeit product, which was bought on Shopee, did not contain the probiotic strain listed on the packaging.

If you have purchased LactoGG capsules from unfamiliar or online sources without an established retail presence locally or are in doubt of its authenticity, e-mail ProbioCare at info@lactogg.com or call 6255 5592 between 9am and 5pm (Monday to Friday).

You can also contact the company to ascertain if a seller is authorised to sell the product.

HSA has directed the platform administrator to remove the affected listings and will take enforcement actions against offenders.

All sellers and suppliers must stop selling Ayukalp's Mahayograj Guggulu and counterfeit LactoGG capsules immediately.