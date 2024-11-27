HSA removes over 3,000 illegal health product listings in a month

The Health Sciences Authority removed 3,336 illegal health product listings and issued 1,471 warnings to sellers on local e-commerce and social media platforms between Sept 23 and Oct 23.

HSA is also investigating a repeat offender for the sale of illegal health products.

The joint operation with online platform administrators is to protect consumers from products that are substandard or counterfeit. These products may be unsafe and carry a significant risk of harm.

The eight platforms that collaborated were Amazon Singapore, Carousell, Ebay Singapore, Facebook, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee and Tiktok.

Aesthetic enhancement products formed the majority (48 per cent) of the listings removed. They included DIY beauty injectable kits, dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, sutures, placenta injectables, and skin products marketed for facial lifting, skin whitening, and treating conditions like

acne and eczema.

The remaining listings that were removed included contraceptives (11 per cent), antibiotics or antifungal or antiviral (10 per cent), contact lenses (7 per cent), sexual enhancement and male vitality products (5 per cent), anti-hair loss products (3 per cent) and analgesics for pain relief (3 per cent).

Prescription- and pharmacy-only medicines made up about 40 per cent of the total listings.

Consumers are advised that these products sold online have not been evaluated by HSA for safety, quality and efficacy.

In particular, DIY aesthetic beauty injectable kits comprising dermal fillers or Botulinum toxin injections are health products that need HSA’s approval before they can be supplied and should be administered by qualified medical practitioners.

Prescription- and pharmacy-only medicines should be obtained from doctors or pharmacists with a doctor’s prescription.

Contact lenses are medical devices and they must be prescribed and dispensed only by registered optometrists or contact lens practising opticians.

Consumers who use these products from online sources face risk of severe adverse reactions.

Help protect one another by reporting dangerous or dubious products to HSA by calling 6866 3485 or emailing hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg