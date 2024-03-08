Affordable, satisfying beef bowls at Waa Cow!
Waa Cow!, with its wagyu beef bowls, has come a long way since its 2016 inception at NUS University Town.
My daughter Sarah and I went to its seventh and latest outlet, located at CityLink Mall. Introducing the Waa Cow Innovation Kitchen, the outlet serves as a platform for the chain's chefs to explore new creations and experiment with innovative cooking and plating techniques.
We kicked off our meal by sharing the Sashimi Salad ($16.90). The fresh vegetables are topped with a generous portion of Chirashi-style salmon, tuna, octopus tentacle, prawn and ikura. The inclusion of orange bits complemented the tangy house dressing.
I have always loved the Waa Cow! wagyu beef bowls and could not wait to tuck into the new outlet-exclusive – the Korea-inspired Gangnam ($24.90).
When the dish arrived, the unmistakable aroma of smoky barbecued beef filled the air. The torch-charred marks on the wagyu beef were visually enticing.
The sous vide egg added creaminess, with its runny yolk mixed in to the rice.
We tried another outlet-exclusive beef bowl – the Spicy Guidon ($16.90).
A notably saucier rendition of its beef bowls, I particularly relished the addition of mushrooms alongside the wagyu beef slices. The sauce delivered more heat than anticipated, although I personally would have preferred it to be slightly less sweet overall.
The price point is commendable, especially considering that each bowl at this outlet comes with a side of miso soup and a seasonal dish.
Sarah, who is a big fan of salmon, opted for the outlet-exclusive premium seafood bowl.
The Miso Glazed Salmon ($23.90) features a chunk of sashimi-grade salmon partially torched and cooked medium rare, creating a wonderful smoky flavour surrounding the tender flesh.
The miso sauce was a great accompaniment, offering a perfect balance of sweet and savoury.
Sarah and I shared side dishes such as the chicken karaage and chawanmushi, priced at $5 each.
Our meal at Waa Cow! was satisfying without breaking the bank.
Daddy and daughter approved!
Waa Cow! (City Link Mall)
1 Raffles Link, B1-21 Citylink Mall, Singapore 039393
Daily: 11.30am to 8.30pm
URL: waacow.sg
Instagram: waacowsg
CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS
Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining.
