Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend

Looking for an excuse to indulge your inner foodie this weekend?

Look no further! We've rounded up a list of delicious eats and special promotions happening around Singapore.

1. Old Chang Kee: Celebrate Children's Day with a Crispy, Sweet Treat

Head down to any Old Chang Kee outlet from now till Oct 31 and snag some Golden Fried Mantou with Sweet Condensed Milk.

For just $2, you get three fluffy, golden-brown mantou drizzled with everyone's favourite sweet treat – condensed milk.

And on Children's Day itself (Oct 4), enjoy this delightful snack for only $1!

2. Cat & the Fiddle: Become A Fan for Life with Exclusive Cheesecake Perks

I want me some of that cake. PHOTO: CAT & THE FIDDLE

Calling all cheesecake lovers! Cat & the Fiddle has launched a lifetime membership programme, and trust us, it's the cat's meow.

For a one-time fee of $50, you'll be showered with vouchers, birthday perks, and exclusive discounts – including complimentary islandwide delivery on all your cheesecake orders.

Plus, they've brought back their popular limited-edition flavours like Hazelnut Chocolate and Mango Passionfruit as part of their Fickle Feline 2.0 collection. Time to satisfy those cheesecake cravings!

3. Sun with Moon: Embark on a Culinary Journey to Hokkaido

With dishes like these, you can get a taste of Hokkaido without even needing a passport. PHOTO: SUN WITH MOON

No need to book a flight to Japan just yet. Sun with Moon at Wheelock Place brings the taste of Hokkaido to you with their new seasonal menu.

Dive into fresh seafood creations like the Scallop & Camembert Cheese with Basil Sauce, or warm your soul with a comforting bowl of Miso Butter Corn Ramen.

For a taste of Hokkaido's unique culinary fusion, try the Genghis Khan Don – marinated lamb with onions and cabbage served over rice.

4. Dian Xiao Er: Make Mealtimes Fun and Rewarding for the Little Ones

Nothing says Children's Day like a duck-shaped dish. PHOTO: DIAN XIAO ER

This October, Dian Xiao Er is turning mealtimes into a fun-filled celebration for children.

When your little one polishes off their Kids Meal, they get rewarded with a special, limited-edition Rainbow DD.Duck collectible. There’s a new Q Tofu with Minced Pork Set that is both healthy and delicious.

Plus, celebrate your child's birthday at Dian Xiao Er and they'll even get to decorate their very own DIY Birthday DD.Duck. Now that’s a birthday surprise they won’t soon forget!

5. 108 Matcha Saro: Experience the Perfect Pairing of Matcha and Warabi Mochi

It's like a matcha made in heaven. PHOTO: 108 MATCHA SARO

Looking for a unique and refreshing treat? 108 Matcha Saro has unveiled a new Warabi Mochi Drink series, blending the goodness of premium matcha and hojicha with soft, silky warabi mochi.

Choose from options like the classic Warabi Mochi Matcha Tea or indulge in a creamy Warabi Mochi Matcha Latte.

For an extra layer of decadence, try their new Cream Cheese topping. This unique beverage is sure to delight your taste buds.