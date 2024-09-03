Beloved Hainanese eatery in Joo Chiat to close next February

The restaurant's bright red exterior, earning it the moniker of Joo Chiat's "Little Red Dot", houses a treasure trove of vintage items and antiques, creating a museum-like dining experience.

British Hainan, a beloved fixture in the Joo Chiat neighbourhood known for its nostalgic decor and authentic Hainanese cuisine, is set to close its doors in February 2025.

The building housing the eatery is slated for redevelopment, prompting the owner to search for a new location to continue the restaurant's legacy.

A landmark in its own right, British Hainan sits at the junction of Carpmael Road and Crane Road.

Since opening in 2013, it has become a popular destination for both locals and tourists seeking a taste of heritage Hainanese food and a blast from the past.

The restaurant's bright red exterior, earning it the moniker of Joo Chiat's "Little Red Dot", houses a treasure trove of vintage items and antiques, creating a museum-like dining experience.

However, this "Little Red Dot" is set to dim come February 2025, marking the end of its 11-year run on Carpmael Road.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, British Hainan founder, 68-year-old Pang De Li, shared that when the restaurant first opened in 2013, the street was a far cry from the bustling hub it is today.

Located further away from the heart of Joo Chiat, the restaurant struggled through its first year before slowly finding its footing and eventually flourishing.

Mr Pang attributed the restaurant's success to several factors, including the generosity of the building's owner, who offered rent at a rate a quarter below market value.

However, last year, the owner decided to redevelop the building, a project that is expected to take some time to complete.

With British Hainan's lease expiring in February 2025, Mr Pang has decided to seek a new location to continue operations.

He revealed that he has identified two potential spaces that are suitable to replicate the restaurant's unique museum-like dining experience, while also offering convenient parking for patrons.