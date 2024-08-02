Hotpot for the entire family to indulge in

Claypot hotpot spots have mushroomed across the island but my daughter Sarah prefers the air-conditioned outlets to those in coffee shops.

Whenever I have hotpot cravings, I find myself drawn back to Coca, a Thai-Chinese hotpot chain from Bangkok that opened its first Singapore branch in 1987.

We visited the outlet at Suntec, which has a great view of the Fountain of Wealth, and picked the regular weeknight buffet ($44/senior, $52/adult , $30/child). A child aged five to 11 gets to dine for free for every two paying adults.

We had a selection of over 50 items which included a good variety of seafood, meats, vegetables and all our favourite hotpot classics.

I loved the freshness of the prawn, crayfish, and beef and pork slices. The original Coca sauce, loaded with garlic and chili, was authentically Thai, although I preferred the Thai seafood sauce, which had more kick.

Sarah particularly enjoyed the fish balls with roe and shrimp wonton and green noodles (a Thai hotpot classic).

There are six soup options and diners can select any two with every hotpot.

I recommend the Hua Diao Phoenix Pot (+$9), for a fiery chicken broth infused with generous dose of Chinese white wine, and the fresh tomato soup, which is popular with kids.

For a spicier options, you can try the tom yum or mala soup.

Hua Diao Phoenix Pot (add $9) is set on fire and prepared tableside.

To mark National Day, all diners in August who opt for regular buffets can add on any of the eight new ala carte dishes at just $5.90.

I recommend the Tom Yum Prawns (U.P. $15). The dry style tom yum paste wasn’t too sweet and had all the right flavours. The prawns were fried so well I enjoyed them with shell on.

Tom Yum Prawns ($5.90 during the month of August).

Protip:

Seafood enthusiasts should check out the Takashimaya branch to try the premium seafood buffet ($138/adult, $56/child) which includes unlimited bamboo lobster, snow crab leg, Canadian scallop and sea cucumber.

Selection from their Premium Seafood Buffet ($138) at Coca Takashimaya.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Coca Hotpot

3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-440 Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Open 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm on weekdays, 11.30am to 10.30pm on weekends and public holidays

Website: coca.com.sg

Instagram: @cocahotpotsg

