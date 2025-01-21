Maids seen selling home-cooked food around Orchard MRT station

A number of women have been observed to be selling pre-packed, home-cooked food in Orchard on weekends.

At about 11am on Jan 19, Shin Min Daily News saw six women selling goods at the entrance and exit of Orchard MRT station and at a nearby bus stop.

Two of them were sitting next to the escalator at the entrance of the MRT station, with three or four bags of boxes of food at their feet.

Every 10 minutes or so, a customer would approach them and buy the food.

Four women were spotted setting up makeshift stalls at the bus stop nearby, which was crowded with people.

The women placed more than a dozen large and small bags of pre-packed food on the low wall next to the bus stop and stood by the side to chat with customers.

One of the sellers told the reporter that they were all Filipino maids who would make traditional food of their hometown during their spare time and sell it to make more money.

The food they sold included rice noodles, rice cakes and other snacks, which were packed in plastic containers and cost $5 each.

Another woman shared that on top of selling the pre-packed food on-site, the women would also take orders from regular customers and cook for gatherings.

They would at times place the containers on the seats so that customers could see what was available. However, their action was depriving the commuters at the bus stop of seats.

The reporter noticed that business was brisk, the women selling about 50 containers of food at the bus stop within three hours