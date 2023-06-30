Jumbo Seafood on list of ‘150 Most Legendary’ restaurants

Jumbo Seafood is known for its iconic chilli crab.

Home-grown seafood restaurant chain Jumbo Seafood has made it to the list of 150 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World, with its chilli crab cited as an “iconic dish”.

The chain, which has six outlets in Singapore, comes in at No. 80.

The list by TasteAtlas does not specify which of the outlets – at East Coast Seafood Centre, Riverside Point, Dempsey Hill, Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport or The Riverwalk – garnered the accolades.

TasteAtlas was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Croatia. It calls itself an online guide to traditional food, aiming to be a “world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants”.

Taking top spot on the list is Figlmuller in Vienna, with its wiener schnitzel.

Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City is in second place, with its pastrami on rye chosen as the iconic dish. Warung Mak Beng in Sanur, Bali, is in third place, with its ikan goreng.

TasteAtlas says the restaurants offer “a unique gastronomic journey that is absolutely worth embarking upon at least once in your lifetime”.

It calls the restaurants “not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world’s most famous museums, galleries and monuments”.

Jumbo Seafood’s history dates back to 1987, when it opened its first restaurant at East Coast Seafood Centre. It now has restaurants in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Other signature offerings include Black Pepper Crab, Salted Egg Prawns and Crispy Fried Baby Squid.