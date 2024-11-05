 Dua Lipa running on ‘sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa’ in S'pore, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Dua Lipa running on ‘sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa’ in S'pore

The 29-year-old British-Albanian performer posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Nov 4. PHOTOS: DUALIPA/INSTAGRAM
Jan Lee for The Straits Times
Nov 05, 2024 02:30 pm

Pop star Dua Lipa has been enjoying herself in town ahead of her two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 5 and 6, which kick off her world tour in support of her third album Radical Optimism (2024).

The 29-year-old British-Albanian performer posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Nov 4. In the pictures, she is dressed in a red tank top and pinstriped pants, and visits sights like the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple in Katong, indulges in the famous 328 Katong Laksa along East Coast Road and holds onto packets of sour plum juice.

She also tried out chilli crab from New Ubin Seafood, though it is unclear which branch she visited.

In a separate Instagram post made on Nov 4, the New Rules (2017) and Levitating (2020) singer told local fans: “I’m so happy to be back and so excited to kick-start the Asia run with you. So far, this tour is powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa. What else should I try while I’m out here?”

Among the suggestions offered by fans in the comments section were local dishes like chicken rice, bak kut teh, satay and nasi goreng.

Grammy-winning Lipa, whose track Dance The Night was featured in the soundtrack for the blockbuster movie Barbie (2023), last performed in Singapore in 2018. She held a solo concert at The Star Theatre and was also part of the entertainment line-up of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix that year.

After beginning in Singapore, the Radical Optimism Tour will travel to Asian cities such as Jakarta, Taoyuan, Bangkok and Seoul, before going to Europe and North America. It is slated to end in Seattle in October 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The world tour also comes with a series of pop-up merchandise stores, which will also begin in Singapore.

A curated range of tour merchandise not available at the concerts can be purchased at a Radical Optimism world tour pop-up running from now till Nov 9 at concept store Chamber (03-24 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road).

Fans in Singapore will also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-release Puma Speedcat shoe which has been seen on Lipa, who has a partnership with the sportswear brand.

