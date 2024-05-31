Queue starts at 3.30am, burgers sold out before In-N-Out pop-up’s official opening time

Each wristband allowed a customer to purchase one burger, either by itself or as part of a set meal.

Crowd dining at Columbus Coffee Company, where the pop-up was held, on May 31.

Jia Jia (left) and Shivani are the first two customers in queue at Columbus Cafe Co., where the pop-up was held.

American burger In-N-Out Burger returns to Singapore for the fourth time, with fans turning out in droves to get their hands on the American chain's burgers.

Customers wait in line at Columbus Coffee Company, at Upper Thomson, where the pop-up was held, on May 31.

Early birds truly get the worm when it comes to the famed burgers from In-N-Out Burger.

The American burger chain opened the doors to its one-day pop-up at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson at 8.55am on May 31, over an hour ahead of the scheduled time. By then, a queue of more than 300 people had formed. The event was slated to run officially from 10am to 4pm.

The first two people in line arrived at 3.30am, and the third at 4.45am.

By 10am, all 500 wristbands were given out to those in line. Each wristband allowed a customer to purchase one burger, either by itself or as part of a set meal.

Three burgers were available – a double-double burger ($11), a cheeseburger ($7) and a hamburger ($5). A set meal included potato chips ($2) and a medium drink ($3), along with a burger of their choice.

Various In-N-Out merchandise were also on sale, including a hat ($15) and a T-shirt ($25). Every customer was also given a commemorative keychain upon entry, until stocks ran out.

A spokesperson from In-N-Out told The Straits Times that ingredients were prepared for exactly 500 burgers, an increase from the 350 burgers served during its previous pop-up in 2019, which also took place at Columbus Coffee Company.

In-N-Out pop-ups were also held in 2012 at Boat Quay and in 2014 at Timbre @ Gillman.