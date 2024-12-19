FairPrice discounts for Chas orange, blue card holders extended

Discount schemes will continue to run across all physical stores and Unity outlets till Dec 31, 2025.

FairPrice will be extending discount schemes for Merdeka Generation, Pioneer Generation and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) orange and blue card holders into 2025.

The schemes will continue to run across all physical stores and Unity outlets till Dec 31, 2025, said FairPrice Group on Dec 19.

Pioneer and Merdeka generation seniors, as well as Chas orange and blue cardholders, can enjoy 3 per cent discount on selected days of the week. Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 60 and above will get a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays.

Households with a monthly income per person ranging from $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible to apply for an orange Chas card. Households with a monthly income per person of $1,500 and below can apply for the blue card.

Customers can present their digital or physical membership card at the cashier, or select the relevant option at self-checkout counters to get the discount.

The discounts are valid for up to $200 per transaction per day.

Group chief executive of FairPrice Group Vipul Chawla said many Singaporeans continue to face challenges purchasing daily essentials despite the easing inflation.

“We want to do our part in helping vulnerable Singaporeans stretch their dollar further... by delivering on our mission of keeping daily essentials within reach for all,” he said.