Singapore charity raises over $2.6m for Gaza

A total of $2,608,717 was raised over three months to provide essential supplies to civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Singaporeans from all walks of life came together over almost three months to help raise more than $2.6 million that will go towards providing humanitarian aid to children and their families in Gaza.

Charity group Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) held a fund-raising effort from Sept 18 to Dec 13, in a tie-up with three aid groups – the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and local organisation Humanity Matters (HM).

A total of $2,608,717 was raised, said RLAF in a statement on Dec 20.

All funds will be distributed to the three partners to ensure that aid reaches those affected in Gaza.

On Nov 1, RLAF gave a first tranche of $700,000 to Unicef, including $200,000 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Part of the funds – about $57,000 – was raised by about 300 volunteers, who pounded the streets to collect donations from the public on Nov 17. They gave out One Nation, One Humanity stickers to spread a message of solidarity.

On Dec 1, over 300 volunteers packed more than 20 tonnes of essential supplies – including food, healthcare and hygiene products – for shipment to Jordan. RLAF and HM will coordinate the land transfer into Gaza in January 2025, the statement said.

It added: “RLAF expresses profound gratitude for the outpouring of support, generosity and compassion from Singaporeans, as well as from individuals, groups and organisations.

“Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza, providing hope and relief to children and families enduring hardships.”

In a Facebook post on Dec 20, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said Singapore remains committed to doing more to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to those in Gaza.

He said: “My deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed, whether through generous donations or by stepping forward to volunteer for street collection and pack essential supplies.

“Your kindness and selflessness during this challenging time truly shows the best of Singapore, and I commend each and every one of you who played a part.”

Earlier, RLAF donations given out for the people affected by the Gaza conflict included a $1.1 million cheque to Unicef in September, and a record $8,114,422 raised between October and November 2023.

At least 45,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza following Israel’s retaliatory military campaign to a Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023.