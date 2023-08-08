Rebecca Lim's family bakes now available at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie in Dempsey Hill
The bakery run by local actress Rebecca Lim's family is collaborating with local chocolate brand Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie, to have four of its pastries sold at the latter’s outlet in Dempsey Hill.
Previously, bakes by The Lims' Kitchen were available for purchase only via their website.
The four pastries available:
- Classic plain croissant
- Truffle mushroom croissant
- Pesto potato pizette
- Cheesy sausage welly
The pizette is made with tomatoes, pesto, and creamy pesto béchamel, while the welly consists of a chicken cheese sausage with gouda and mozzarella sauce.
The pastries are available for dine-in and takeaway.
On their website, The Lims’ Kitchen also offers other bakes such as sourdough bread, as well as various pastry boxes including a National Day special – Little Red Dot Pastry Box.
Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie
Address: 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674
- Tuesday - Thursday: 11am to 7pm
- Friday - Sunday 10am to 10pm
- Closed on Mondays
