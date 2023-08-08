 Rebecca Lim's family bakes now available at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie in Dempsey Hill, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Rebecca Lim's family bakes now available at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie in Dempsey Hill

Rebecca Lim's family bakes now available at Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie in Dempsey Hill
PHOTOS: @mrbucketchocolatarie and @limrebecca
Aug 08, 2023 05:10 pm

The bakery run by local actress Rebecca Lim's family is collaborating with local chocolate brand Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie, to have four of its pastries sold at the latter’s outlet in Dempsey Hill.

Previously, bakes by The Lims' Kitchen were available for purchase only via their website.

The four pastries available:

  • Classic plain croissant
  • Truffle mushroom croissant
  • Pesto potato pizette
  • Cheesy sausage welly

The pizette is made with tomatoes, pesto, and creamy pesto béchamel, while the welly consists of a chicken cheese sausage with gouda and mozzarella sauce. 

The pastries are available for dine-in and takeaway.

 

Proofer Bakery and Pizzeria’s outlet at Changi City Point. The bakery has more than 15 outlets across Singapore.
Singapore

Proofer Bakery at Changi City Point suspended for two weeks

Related Stories

Passenger trapped after huge tree pins car on PIE, another tree falls on shophouse in Tiong Bahru

Japan’s famed doughnut chain Mister Donut opens on May 21

China’s Luckin Coffee makes debut at Marina Square, Ngee Ann City

On their website, The Lims’ Kitchen also offers other bakes such as sourdough bread, as well as various pastry boxes including a National Day special – Little Red Dot Pastry Box.

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

Address: 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674

  • Tuesday - Thursday: 11am to 7pm
  • Friday - Sunday 10am to 10pm
  • Closed on Mondays

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CAFES AND BAKERIESRebecca Lim