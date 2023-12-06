Proofer Bakery fined for food safety lapses at food processing site

Decomposed mice were found in the storage area for raw ingredients in Proofer Bakery’s food processing premises at 171 Kampong Ampat.

A bakery chain with outlets in shopping malls was fined $3,000 on Dec 6 for food safety lapses at its food processing premises.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found dead mice in the food preparation area of Proofer Bakery’s food processing premises at 171 Kampong Ampat during an inspection on Oct 26, 2021.

They also found several other lapses related to poor maintenance of the premises and equipment, including a dirty trolley and stained floors, said SFA on Dec 6.

Proofer Bakery’s food business operations were suspended by SFA from Oct 26, 2021 to Jan 25, 2022. It was also directed by the agency to recall various food products from its 16 retail locations on Oct 26, 2021.

Its retail bakery brand, Proofer Boulangerie, has outlets in locations such as AMK Hub and Waterway Point.

The suspension was lifted on Jan 26, 2022, after Proofer Bakery rectified the lapses and improved the food safety practices and cleanliness of its food processing premises.

Separately, Proofer Bakery’s outlet at Changi City Point was suspended for two weeks in July 2023, and was fined $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises free of infestation.

SFA advises all food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that employees are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations. Offenders can be fined up to $5,000, and a further fine up to $100 for each day the offence continues after conviction.