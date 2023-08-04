What's new in the food scene?

National Day is here. It’s time to don that red and white outfit you’ve been hoarding all year.

And if you’re looking for an occasion to dress up for, why not go for a meal?

Here are some suggestions:

Peppermint at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore offers the Go Lokal buffet, created by Chef de Cuisine Leon Yee and his team.

The spread includes a wide array of local favourites such as DIY kueh pie tee, and Singapore-style chilli lobster, with new dishes lychee prawn ball with durian cream dip, and crab claypot rice.

A bonus for durian lovers on Friday to Sunday - a durian buffet with varieties such as Musang King, Red Prawn and D24.

The buffet will go on till Aug 12, from $68 for lunch, and $98 for dinner.

For reservations, call 6845-1112, or visit https://bit.ly/3VwwOR6.

National Day spread at The Dining Room. PHOTO: THE HOTEL TELEGRAPH

Why not take National Day as a chance to check out one of Singapore’s newest hotels, The Hotel Telegraph located at 35, Robinson Road?

Its restaurant The Dining Room offers a set menu of dishes from our four main ethnic groups.

So the menu will include dishes such as beef rendang and sambal eggplant, Nyonya assam fish and bubur cha cha.

This runs on weekdays, with different options daily, at $38. You’ll get a starter, a main and a dessert.

For more information, visit https://thehoteltelegraph.com/wine-dine.

Get front-row access to the aerial display of the National Day ceremony at Level33. PHOTO: LEVEL33

Want a close up view of the fireworks? Level33’s National Day party is where you need to be.

It’s throwing an exclusive one-evening party ($268 per diner), from 5pm to 9pm, and besides the view, you’ll get unlimited servings of local inspired dishes, house-brewed beer, wines and the Singapore Sling.

Food highlights include rendang sliders, beer-brined charcoal grilled soya chicken wing and ice cream sandwich.

For reservations, call 6834-3133 or visit https://bit.ly/LeVeL33NationalDay2023.

TTB X Eugene See. PHOTO: TIONG BAHRU BAKERY

For National Day, Tiong Bahru Bakery has teamed up with chef Eugene See (Birds of a Feather) to create a series of items to make your tongue tingle.

The Sichuan roast beef croissant ($13), accompanied by a side of achar, is croissant filled with slices of roast beef, marinated in a numbing Sichuan red oil spice blend.

The Sichuan rojak chicken bun ($12) has chicken breast with a nutty and aromatic spicy Sichuan peanut dressing.

These limited-time offerings are available till the end of August.

Mala lobster roll. PHOTO: LUKE’S LOBSTER

Another spicy National Day collaboration is between Luke’s Lobster and artisanal butter Atas Butter.

In conjunction with National Day, Luke’s Lobster will be surfing up a Mala lobster roll and kombu butter lobster. Both are selling at $28.50 till end August.

The kombu butter lobster roll features 4oz of lobster meat tossed in Japanese kelp butter. The mala butter lobster roll is a medium-level spiced roll.

I found the latter to be the better pick.

Also, FYI, Luke’s signature lobster roll is now cheaper. It was from $29.50, but the price has been adjusted to starting from $25.50.

Lontong chee cheong fun. PHOTO: TOAST BOX

Toast Box has one of my favourite National Day items - the lontong chee cheong fun ($6.80), available until Aug 13.

It’s a combination of two things I love, and it helps that the lontong gravy is of the more lemak variety.

You can also get it as a set at $8.80, with a beverage of choice of homemade barley or medium kopi or teh.