5 mixed Asian athletes taking centerstage at the Winter Olympics – for both talent and beauty

Eileen Gu, an 18-year-old fashion model and incoming Stanford University student, has since early on been considered Team China's best known winter athlete.

Talent and beauty seem to be in abundance at the recently-begun Beijing Winter Olympics.

Predictably, and as is almost customary during every major games, some of the best-looking athletes – both men and women – have hogged the headlines for their looks.

Led by glamorous Chinese snowboarder Eileen Gu, there seems to be a number of attractive mixed Asian female athletes taking the stage. We pick the best of the lot, so you know who they are when they take the podium in Beijing.



1) Eileen Gu, 18, China, Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu has been the talk of the town lately, especially in the political sphere.

The defending world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle events was born in the US and her father is American, but in 2019 she decided to compete for China, where her mother was born – a controversial decision that thrust her firmly into the spotlight.

But the spotlight is perhaps the perfect place for the natural-born poster girl, who has already modelled for Vogue and Tiffany and Co.

2) Chloe Kim, 21,USA, Snowboarding

The reigning Olympic champion is the only snowboarder to complete the grand slam, winning all four major titles in the Olympics, World Championships, Youth Olympics and X Games.

Chloe won’t be competing in the same events as Eileen, but that’s not to say the two won’t be drawing comparisons.

The California native was born in Long Beach to South Korean parents, and doesn't quite fit the billing of a mixed-race background. But she’s got that look, so we’re making her an exception.

3) Hailey Langland, 21, USA, Snowboarding

Seriously, what is with snowboarding and Asian-American girls?

Hailey was introduced to the sport at the age of 5 by her American father. Her mother is Filipino-American.

Fun fact: Due to her hectic snowboarding schedule, Hailey never attended regular high school and was homeschooled by her parents. She also has an Olympian boyfriend who – surprise, surprise – is also a snowboarder.

We know all this because she’s super active on Instagram under the username @haileylangland, which has 110k followers.

4) Madison Chock, 29, USA, Figure skater

Madison Chock was born in California, and is of Chinese-Hawaiian descent on her father's side, and European descent on her mother's side

She is a two-time World medalist with her current dance and real-life partner Evan Bates, and the duo have just helped the US edge Japan to their first silver medal in the team figure skating event on Monday morning (Jan 7).

Apparently, Madison’s unique middle name “La’akea Te-Lan” means “sacred light from heaven” and “unique orchid”. We find this both apt and very believable.

5) Kimberly Newell (Zhou Jiaying), 26, Canada, Ice hockey

Kimberly (or Jiaying – all foreign-born players for China have been given Chinese names) is one out of four mixed Asian athletes playing in China’s women’s ice hockey team.

Her mother is Chinese while her Canadian father played as an ice hockey goaltender in his youth.

Born in Vancouver, Kimberly played at Princeton University, before moving to China to play professionally.

She’ll be hard to miss in Beijing while donning her personalised pads and blocker during the women's hockey tournament. She also has a dragon-themed mask covering that sweet, girl-next-door face.