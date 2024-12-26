'Have some sense': Driver annoyed by Mercedes blocking carpark
A Mercedes-Benz driver stopped near the entrance of a carpark along Woodlands Street 31 to load items into her car, holding up other drivers trying to enter.
In a video shared with Stomp, taken on Dec 20, two women can be seen loading a box and a trolley into the car's boot.
After realising someone was waiting, one of the women gestured apologetically to the driver.
However, there appeared to be a problem with the car boot, causing a further delay.
The waiting driver eventually squeezed past the Mercedes to enter the carpark.
"The carpark is right there, and she couldn't drive in and find a safe spot to load their things," the Stomper said.
The Stomper also urged all road users to be considerate, mindful, and "have some sense" when stopping.
