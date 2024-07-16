Aloft Singapore Novena: A staycay of style and substance

The Egg Fried Rice, Tobiko, Scallop was a light and flavourful end to the meal, paired with the complex and herbal notes of an Antidote cocktail.

The vibes at Aloft Singapore Novena are not alike what I've seen at most hotels.

Aloft Singapore Novena promises a vibrant and energetic experience – and it certainly delivers.

This stylish hotel, located in the heart of Balestier, is a fusion of modern design, innovative cuisine and a dedication to showcasing local talent.

From the moment you step inside, the hotel’s commitment to music is evident. A towering, glass sculpture, inspired by musical notes, greets you at the entrance, while the lobby pulsates with the energy of a curated playlist.

On top of that, an 85-inch video wall displaying the work of renowned digital artists provides a constantly changing backdrop, adding a touch of modern art to the lively atmosphere.

I recently stayed in one of the hotel’s 785 rooms, which are designed to evoke the charm of Singapore's historic shophouses.

The rooms are spacious and well-appointed, with plush beds and sleek furnishings. The clever use of space ensures a comfortable stay, while the abundance of USB charging ports and wireless charging pads make it easy to stay connected.

A comfortable bed with plenty of USB charging ports and wireless charging pads. What more could you ask for? PHOTO: ALOFT SINGAPORE NOVENA

Outside of my comfortable room, Aloft Singapore Novena offers a range of amenities designed to cater to every need.

The hotel's state-of-the-art Re:charge gym, with both indoor and outdoor spaces, is perfect for keeping fit, while the refreshing Splash pool provides a welcome escape from the bustling city.

A gym with a poolside view? It makes me want to workout. PHOTO: ALOFT SINGAPORE NOVENA

Aloft Singapore Novena is also a haven for business travellers, with five meticulously designed, modern meeting spaces, each equipped with cutting-edge audio-visual technology and a stunning LED video wall.

The hotel’s outdoor event lawn also provides guests with an alternative event space, perfect for a birthday party or an intimate wedding reception.

The outdoor lawn makes for a beautiful setting for those seeking an intimate wedding venue. PHOTO: ALOFT SINGAPORE NOVENA

And, for those who need to unwind after a long day, the hotel's W XYZ bar is the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail and live music.

That's where my Aloft Singapore Novena experience began, during World Music Day, with a special invitation to a Music Appreciation and Experiential Night.

The event was a celebration of the hotel's commitment to showcasing local music talent and supporting the arts community.

The evening kicked off with a live performance by AGOPSG, a locally acclaimed band known for their ability to articulate and embody music as a means of communication that transcends connection.

Their energetic set, featuring a blend of familiar hits and original compositions, filled the air with a vibrant atmosphere that perfectly captured the spirit of the occasion.

During the performance, I had the pleasure of indulging in a decadent 6-course music-inspired dinner at Yuè, the hotel's in-house Chinese restaurant. Each dish boasted flavours that mirrored the emotional range of the music itself.

The meal started with a serving of Kurobuta Pork Belly and Deep-fried Eggplant, which paired perfectly with a Kir Royale cocktail.

The rich flavours of the pork belly were balanced by the tangy sweetness of the Kir Royale, while the eggplant added a welcome textural contrast. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Each course that followed was a delicious adventure in its own right. The Steamed Cod Fish with Glass Noodle and Superior Garlic Soy Sauce paired beautifully with a classic Kir.

The Sweet and Sour Pork with Popping Candy was a playful combination of sweet and sour flavours that was elevated by the effervescence of a Strawberry Caipiroska. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

The Deep-fried Chicken, with Dried Chilli and Sze Chuan Peppercorn, was a spicy and satisfying dish that was perfectly complemented by the crispness of a Prestige 1664. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

The next morning, I awoke to the familiar aroma of a hotel buffet breakfast at Yuè. The spread was generous, with a variety of both Western and Asian options.

But enough about the food. After all, Aloft Singapore Novena's commitment to nurturing local talent extends beyond its culinary scene.

The hotel has made a significant impact on Singapore's music scene with its Live @ Aloft program, a platform that provides a stage for budding musicians and fosters a sense of community through the universal language of music.

Since its launch, the program has showcased over 20 local musicians, delivering more than 100 hours of captivating live performances.

With a focus on supporting local artists and creating a space for cultural exchange, Aloft Singapore Novena is truly a unique destination that celebrates the vibrancy and energy of Singapore.

The hotel's dedication to music, combined with its stylish accommodations, diverse dining options, and convenient location, makes it a must-visit for travellers seeking a memorable and enriching experience in Singapore.