M'sia collects $2.7m in traffic summonses after offering discount

The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director said 103,590 summonses were settled within three days from Nov 22.

KUALA LUMPUR – Some RM9.1 million (S$2.7 million) in traffic summonses were paid, thanks to a 60 per cent discount offered in conjunction with the Malaysian government’s second-anniversary celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 103,590 summonses were settled during the three-day programme, which started on Nov 22.

“The top three offences were speeding, ignoring traffic signals and illegal parking (traffic obstruction),” he said in a statement on Nov 25.

“We received great response from the public, who visited our booth to settle their summonses during the programme.”

The department is also in the midst of studying the possibility of having discounts on traffic summonses nationwide via cashless payment using the MyBayar PDRM app and web portal, Datuk Seri Yusri said.

“We also aim to increase the number of people registering with MyBayar PDRM,” he added.

He explained that the department did not set a target on the number of summonses to be paid during the programme.

“Thus, we were heartened by the presence of 32,500 visitors who visited our booth to settle their summonses,” he said.

“Our priority is not the amount collected, but the number of overdue summonses that have been settled. The huge number of people who came showed the awareness among the public.”

He reminded the public not to wait for discount offers to settle their summonses.

“Pay your summonses on time and always adhere to traffic regulations and rules,” he said. “Enforcement efforts will be conducted continuously to ensure the safety of all road users.”

He also thanked those who came to settle their summonses during the programme.

“We advise the public not to commit any traffic offences,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK