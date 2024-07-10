From Bugis Street to MBS, Kumar puts on his biggest show

Kumar brings the glitz and the laughs to his latest production Kumar Uncut.

As Kumar gears up for his upcoming show Kumar Uncut at the Sands Theatre, the veteran comedian shares what audiences can expect from his latest endeavour.

Known for his candid humour and sharp wit, Kumar's transition from intimate bar performances to directing a grand production marks a significant shift in his career.

Reflecting on his early days, the 55-year-old remembers being the main attraction at the now-defunct Boom Boom Room at Bugis Street in 1992.

He tells TNP the audiences were "still conservative" and even "scared" to watch him back then.

"Being caught going to Bugis Street was like going to Orchard Towers," he says in reference to the area's past notoriety. "Everyone thought I was raunchy!"

But times have changed. "Now everyone is knowledgeable, they've seen Netflix. They're not embarrassed anymore," he observes.

This shift in audience expectations translates to a grander production for Kumar Uncut. "It's bigger and better!" he declares.

Taking the director's reins for the first time, Kumar enjoys the creative freedom: "I have more say in this production – it's my way or the highway!"

While known for pushing boundaries, Kumar maintains a classic comedic style. "I don't spew vulgarities lah," he says, "but we try to push the boundaries."

On younger comedians who rely heavily on profanity, he says "it's tasteless and it's not good comedy".

Kumar also has strong opinions on hecklers. "Hecklers should just stop, really," he emphasises, stressing on the need for mutual respect. "You're not spoiling just the performance, but everyone's night out."

Ultimately, it's the audience that continues to inspire Kumar.

"They give me inspiration for better work," he says, highlighting the dynamic nature of live comedy, where every night brings a new audience.

As he continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences, Kumar Uncut promises to be a show that's both raw and real.

Kumar Uncut

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: July 10 to 28. Wednesday to Friday, 8pm; Saturday, 4pm and 8pm; Sunday, 4pm.

Admission: From $68, available at Marina Bay Sands and Sistic