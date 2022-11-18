Kumar’s going to make it a dirty thirty

Kumar’s hitting 30 - years in showbiz that is.

And to celebrate the occasion the Queen’s getting all dirty and flirty.

As you may expect from Kumar, Singapore’s best known drag queen, and an icon of local comedy.

Kumar's new show, XXX, will be on at the Capitol Theatre Dec 1-17.

It is a brand new show, and it promises to be as raunchy as ever.

Remember Kumar's cabaret days at The Boom Boom Room?

Since then Kumar has carried on in like vein on stage and screen.

But it seems this performance won’t be just about sex.

It is billed as being an exploration of all things dirty - from dishes to politics.

XXX, directed by George Chan, is presented by Dream Academy, with Selena Tan as executive producer.

BOOK IT: Kumar xxx

Where: Capitol Theatre

When: Dec 1 to 17, 2022 (Mon to Fri: 8pm; Sat: 3pm & 8pm) Admission: $20 onwards (prices exclusive of Bookmyshow booking fees)

Tickets can be purchased from sg.bookmyshow.com/e/KUMARXXX

Win a pair of tickets to kumar xxx

Check out our Facebook post below for more details.

Our judges' decision is final. We will not enter into any correspondence over the awarding of the prizes.

Please note that the concert is a vaccinated-only event. Patrons are required to show valid proof of vaccination as a condition of entry into the venue. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be denied entry. For full admission rules and safe management measures, visit sg.bookmyshow.com/e/KUMARXXX