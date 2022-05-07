Cinema operators report rise in littering, as theatres return to full capacity

The carpeted ground was seen littered with food and wrappers.

Some cinema operators here are seeing a rise in littering at its venues, as more people return for the movies.

This comes after a recent social media post highlighted the mess made by a moviegoer at a cinema in Tampines Mall. Photos showed the floor strewn with food and snack wrappers.

The Public Hygiene Council (PHC), however, noted that littering has always been an issue.

Ms Gloria Tan, executive director of the PHC, stressed the importance of being vigilant - even as Singapore relaxes its Covid-19 curbs - adding that a high level of hygiene should be maintained to prevent the spread of diseases.

Cinema operators have previously raised concerns about littering to the PHC.

In response, the council has rolled out etiquette campaigns to remind moviegoers to clear their trash. These have been adopted by major cinema operators like Golden Village, Shaw Theatres, and Cathay Cineplexes since 2020.

Cathay Cineplexes expects more waste to be generated as more people return to the cinemas. They have allocated more resources towards disinfection procedures on top of standard cleaning processes since early 2020.

"We would like to encourage all moviegoers to be considerate by collecting any waste they have and depositing it at the waste bins provided," it added.

A spokesman for Golden Village Multiplex agreed that littering has increased as cinemas return to full capacity.

There are, however, existing campaigns aimed at raising awareness of proper cinema etiquette. One such example is the "Just Bin It" campaign that encourages patrons to dispose of their trash appropriately.

EagleWings Cinematics noticed a rise in the amount of litter a few days ago, after the release of the latest Marvel movie, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

"While we have installed rubbish bins and advised customers to clear their rubbish after their movies, we cannot deter them fully," said a spokesman for EagleWings Cinemas. "It would be good if each person does their part."

When contacted, Shaw Theatres declined to comment.

Ms Tan urged the public to clean up after themselves.

"The poor cleaners are often the ones picking up the pieces after moviegoers," she added. "All of us can take personal responsibility to remind each other.

"If you see someone littering, you can give them a gentle reminder and let them know that this is not the right thing to do."