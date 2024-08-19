 Content creator Mayiduo and wife expecting second child, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Content creator Mayiduo and wife expecting second child

Local content creator Mayiduo and his wife Angie Teo are expecting their second child.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MAYIDUOSG/TIKTOK
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Aug 19, 2024 08:42 pm

Local content creator, comedian and entrepreneur Kelvin Tan is welcoming a new addition to his family.

Tan, better known by his moniker Mayiduo, shared on social media on Aug 18 that his wife Angie Teo is expecting their second child. The couple have a four-year-old son.

In a video clip, Tan, 32, first showed off his belly, joking that he had eaten too much, before his wife appeared cradling her baby bump.

“Guys, I am going to be a father again,” he said, quipping that the bun in the oven is “one more financial burden” and asking his followers for “lobang” (opportunities) to “make more money”.

He then told his son that the boy was going to be an elder brother soon, and asked him jokingly if he was willing to give half his inheritance to his younger sibling.

The family of three then held up an ultrasound scan, with the theme song of local director Jack Neo’s movie series I Not Stupid (2002 to 2024) playing over the clip.

Tan then posted three photos of his son holding the ultrasound scan, with the caption: “Only child status expiring soon.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ms Teo, 31, who also shared the two posts, revealed on Instagram Stories that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication characterised by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and possible dehydration.

“Very blessed that I am properly diagnosed this time as compared with when I had my son,” she wrote. “I did so much (homework) and mental preparation before this pregnancy. It was still hard, I was bedridden most days. But this, too, has passed.”

She also posted a photo of her son at Shanghai Disneyland, writing: “Went ahead with our family trip to China during week 6/7, though I don’t have (many) memories of it except of vomiting all over Disneyland.”

She added in another post: “I’m 80 per cent recovered now and looking forward to our upcoming bundle of joy.”

