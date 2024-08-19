Content creator Mayiduo and wife expecting second child

Local content creator Mayiduo and his wife Angie Teo are expecting their second child.

Local content creator, comedian and entrepreneur Kelvin Tan is welcoming a new addition to his family.

Tan, better known by his moniker Mayiduo, shared on social media on Aug 18 that his wife Angie Teo is expecting their second child. The couple have a four-year-old son.

In a video clip, Tan, 32, first showed off his belly, joking that he had eaten too much, before his wife appeared cradling her baby bump.

“Guys, I am going to be a father again,” he said, quipping that the bun in the oven is “one more financial burden” and asking his followers for “lobang” (opportunities) to “make more money”.

He then told his son that the boy was going to be an elder brother soon, and asked him jokingly if he was willing to give half his inheritance to his younger sibling.

The family of three then held up an ultrasound scan, with the theme song of local director Jack Neo’s movie series I Not Stupid (2002 to 2024) playing over the clip.

Tan then posted three photos of his son holding the ultrasound scan, with the caption: “Only child status expiring soon.”