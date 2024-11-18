Actress Priscilla Wong announces pregnancy

Hong Kong celebrity couple Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong announced on Nov 17 that they are expecting a child.

Rumours of Wong’s pregnancy have been circulating in recent weeks after she wore loose-fitting clothes at several public events. She was also photographed being helped downstage by staff at an event in November.

On Nov 17, Wong, 43, posted on her social media accounts a video clip of the couple’s journey from marriage to pregnancy, tagging Siu, 47, in the post.

The 30-second clip started with their marriage in New Zealand in 2018 before Wong was seen shedding tears while holding an ultrasound scan of a baby.

The clip continued with happy memories shared by Wong and Siu, before it showed Wong holding a pregnancy test kit with a positive result. She showed the test result to a sleepy Siu, who covered his face after learning that she was pregnant.

Edwin Siu covered his face after learning that his wife Priscilla Wong was pregnant. PHOTO: WONGTSUIYU/INSTAGRAM

Wong also disclosed in the post that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

“Our story began when both of us became a family,” Wong wrote in Chinese. “This family was once looking forward to creating new life, then in a difficult moment, we lost it. We spent days seeking a balance in our lives and striving to support each other’s happiness.”

Priscilla Wong shed tears while holding an ultrasound scan in a video clip, hinting at a miscarriage in 2021. PHOTO: WONGTSUIYU/INSTAGRAM

Wong, best known for TVB dramas such as the Line Walker series (2014 to 2020) and Madam Cutie On Duty (2015), learnt she was pregnant again in 2024.

“We shared our family’s small story and hope to provide strength to parents who have experienced a similar loss,” she wrote. “We understand the pain which cannot be expressed in words, but we hope that everyone will believe in better days ahead.”

She added: “There is no need for fairy tales in life, but we can find hope.”

Wong had earlier hinted at a sad episode in August 2021 when she shared on social media a photo of herself holding a small leaf with the caption “Goodbye”, and disabled the comment function.

She was then starring in the TVB series Battle Of The Seven Sisters (2021), but was missing from the drama’s promotional activities, sparking concerns from fans that she was facing pressure at work.

She then seemed to react to fans’ concern on Instagram Stories, writing: “One day, we shall meet again. Personal grief. Thanks for the concern.”