Get, set and party: Pump up for F1 with these 7 activities

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Formula One revs into town after a two-year pandemic-induced break.

As the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix takes over thoroughfares around Marina Bay from Sept 30 to Oct 2, bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the area are pumping out promotions, parties, club nights and other F1 specials.

And it appears Singaporeans are ready to splurge. According to a study by hospitality experience platform SevenRooms, some 71.6 per cent of Singaporeans will patronise a restaurant, cafe or bar during the race weekend, spending $70 on average.

Some activities and deals kicked off as early as last weekend, while others are already sold out. But there are still plenty of ways you can get into the F1 spirit.

1. Enjoy free-flow drinks

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse on Club Street is offering four-hour free flow of house wines, signature cocktails and beer at $98++ a person. PHOTO: THIRTY SIX BREWLAB & SMOKEHOUSE



For four hours and $98++ a person, revel in free flow of house wines, signature cocktails and beers from Lion Brewery Co freshly brewed on-site at Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse in Club Street.

The F1 practice sessions, qualifying rounds and actual race will be screened live at the bar.

Info: The promotion runs from Sept 30 to Oct 2. Go to @thirtysix_sg on Instagram.

2. Dig into a tipsy pre-race brunch

Start the revelry on race day with a champagne brunch at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. PHOTO: 15 STAMFORD



If you have a ticket to the main race on Oct 2, start the day with a hearty champagne brunch at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Priced at $148++ a person, the spread comes with free-flow cocktails and an extensive food selection such as fresh sashimi, premium oysters and wagyu beef flank.

Info: The F1 special brunch is served on Oct 2. Go to https://str.sg/wrXF

3. Pop bubbly like an F1 winner

F1’s official sparkling wine is Ferrari Trento from northern Italy. PHOTO: DA PAOLO GROUP



Sparkling wine and motor racing have gone hand-in-hand since Swiss driver Jo Siffert inadvertently sprayed a bottle of champagne onto the crowd after winning the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race in north-western France in 1966.

These days, F1’s official bubbly is Ferrari Trento, which is from northern Italy and sold exclusively in Singapore by the Da Paolo group (from $64 a bottle).

To mark this year’s race, the group is giving away an exclusive three-litre bottle of Ferrari F1 Podium Jeroboam worth $1,500 – a replica of the unique bottles given out to winning drivers on the podium.

Until Oct 2, Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar at Dempsey Hill is also offering a Ferrari Free Flow Beverage Package ($68++ a person for 1.5 hours) from 11.30am to 5pm.

Info: Go to https://str.sg/wrXv for retail purchases, @dapaolosg on Instagram for giveaway and dine-in details.

4. Celebrate sky high

1-Arden, which is on the 51st floor of CapitaSpring at Market Street, is hosting the official after-party for Heineken. PHOTO: 1-ARDEN



Heineken, the official beer partner for F1, is hosting its after-party at 1-Arden, which is located on the rooftop of CapitaSpring, a skyscraper at Market Street in the Central Business District. A ticket ($68++) to the Circuit Party bash gets you two complimentary drinks, including a Heineken Silver.

An on-site indoor F1 simulator allows patrons to experience elite motor racing, along with other games and activities.

Info: The Circuit Party takes place on Oct 1 and 2. Tickets are available at https://str.sg/wrBZ

5. Dance the night away

All-day live DJ sets are planned at Ce La Vi, including one by Grammy-nominated Danny Tenaglia on Oct 1. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CE LA VI



Sitting atop Marina Bay Sands, Ce La Vi boasts panoramic views of the city as well as a bird’s eye view of the race circuit below. The club is taking full advantage of its enviable perspective of the Singapore Grand Prix with a four-day Cyber Rally event, which runs from Sept 28 to Oct 2 (excludes Sept 30).

On offer are unlimited alcohol ( $148++ a person) and non-alcohol ($78++ a person) packages, along with produce-driven cuisine crafted by executive chef Maksym Chukanov.

All-day live deejay sets, including one by Grammy-nominated American producer Danny Tenaglia on Oct 1, will get you on your feet.

Info: https://str.sg/wrB4

6. Chill at a wine pop-up

Australian winemaker Penfolds has opened a beach bar in Orchard Road. PHOTO: PENFOLDS



Australian winemaker Penfolds has also gotten into F1 spirit by setting up a beach bar right in the heart of Orchard Road. Located outside Mandarin Gallery, the pink-hued Penfolds Lounge is a launchpad for the brand’s Penfolds Max Rose 2021 wine, which is available at $10 a glass.

Chill out in deck chairs under parasols while sipping on the rose, which Penfolds describes as having a silky, refreshing taste on the palate.

There will also be live music and deejay sets from 7 to 9pm on Sept 30 and Oct 1.

Info: The beach bar opens from 4 to 10pm daily till Oct 2.

7. Party with an F1 replica car

At the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, party-goers can dance the night away around an F1 replica car. PHOTO: PERONI



Over at Clarke Quay, rave alongside an F1 replica car at the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% pop-up. Italian beer maker Peroni, a partner of the Aston Martin F1 team, shipped in the car, which is driven by the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team, for the occasion.

Mr Kinyi Choo, managing director for Asia at Asahi International, which owns Peroni, tells ST that the show car does not have a full F1 engine, but it comes straight from the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Factory in Silverstone, Britain – where the working cars used by team drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are made. It will return there after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Pair the zero-alcohol Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% with an exclusive food menu created by homegrown chef and MasterChef Asia 2015 winner Woo Wai Leong. There will also be performances by live bands and deejay sets (Sept 30, Oct 1 and 2).

Info: The Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% pop-up runs till Oct 2. Go to https://str.sg/wrBo