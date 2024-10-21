 Woman, 28, arrested for drink driving in Bencoolen accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman, 28, arrested for drink driving in Bencoolen accident

In a photo posted on Facebook, a white BMW car is seen with its front wheels mounted on the kerb in front of a building.PHOTO: HON HAPPY/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah for The Straits Times
Oct 21, 2024 06:51 am

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for drink driving after she allegedly crashed her car outside Bencoolen MRT station in the wee hours of Oct 20.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 4.20am along Bencoolen Street.

A 24-year-old female passenger was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while the driver was also arrested for careless driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore

Man, 38, arrested for drink driving after going against traffic

