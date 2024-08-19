Hide and not seek

Hide and seek was the simplest game to play with friends.

Of course our parents would warn us not to play hide and seek at dusk or in the dark or we would get whisked away by spirits.

When we moved into HDB flats, the void deck made the perfect spot for the game, with all the pillars offering good hiding spots.

But sometimes there never could be enough pillars and we would try to hide somewhere further – if the game rules forbade us from moving away from ground floor but did not restrict movements to the block itself.

Even the mama shop was a source of amusement.

Tikam-tikam was a common game at the shops. There would be a piece of cardboard with numbers on it and we would pay a small amount of money to pick a number for a mystery gift behind it.

Gambling was not in our vocabulary then.