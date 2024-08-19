 Hide and not seek, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Hide and not seek

Hide and not seek
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Hide and not seek
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Hide and not seek
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Hide and not seek
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
TNP
Aug 19, 2024 10:44 am

Hide and seek was the simplest game to play with friends. 

Of course our parents would warn us not to play hide and seek at dusk or in the dark or we would get whisked away by spirits.

When we moved into HDB flats, the void deck made the perfect spot for the game, with all the pillars offering good hiding spots.

But sometimes there never could be enough pillars and we would try to hide somewhere further – if the game rules forbade us from moving away from ground floor but did not restrict movements to the block itself.

Even the mama shop was a source of amusement. 

Tikam-tikam was a common game at the shops. There would be a piece of cardboard with numbers on it and we would pay a small amount of money to pick a number for a mystery gift behind it.

Hit by Olympic fever
Lifestyle

Hit by Olympic fever

Related Stories

Catching a glimpse of NDP fireworks

Unofficial 'fashion show' that was Racial Harmony Day

Which durian myths are true?

Gambling was not in our vocabulary then.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

rusty railCHILDRENGAMES

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP