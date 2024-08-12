Hit by Olympic fever

Recess time and after-school hours were for playing.

Zero point was one of the common games played by schoolkids.

A string of rubber hands is held at different heights and players try to clear them – like the pole vault event at the Olympics but sans the pole.

Zero point was popular because it was easy to find rubber bands lying around.

With two teams of at least two members each, the game starts with the rubber-band string held at ground level before it is raised to ankle,

knee, waist, shoulder, ear and head. The jumper needs to clear each level to progress to the next height.

Varying leniency is allowed in the game, depending on the athleticism of the players.