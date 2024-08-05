 Catching a glimpse of NDP fireworks, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Catching a glimpse of NDP fireworks

RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Aug 05, 2024 08:27 am

The National Day celebrations, especially the fireworks display, were not common in the neighbourhoods in the early years of Independence.

But back then, there were not as many skyscrapers either, so it was possible for residents to catch a glimpse of the fireworks.

Before the National Stadium officially closed on June 30, 2007, the National Day Parade was held largely at the stadium or Padang.

Boy Boy and his buddies Bin Bin and Minah lived in Rochor – close enough to see the fireworks light up the sky.

It was common for neighbours to stand in the common corridor to watch the fireworks together.

The National Day celebrations no longer stop at the parade but continue to the neighbourhoods.

There will be fireworks on Aug 10 for the heartland celebrations in Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar and Buona Vista.

